Judge orders Justice to pay Glade property owners $6 million

Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside on Wednesday ordered Gov. Jim Justice's company to pay more than $6 million and legal fees to Glade Springs Village Property Owners Association, for an estimated total cost of more than $9 million.
The ruling also gives the plaintiffs the right to enforce assessment liens for fiscal years 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
The bulk of the judgment ($6,073,692.18) is for unpaid assessments for undeveloped lots that Justice Holdings owned, beginning when Justice purchased the golf resort community from Cooper Land Development in October 2010, and continuing until July 1. He must also pay 10 percent annual interest on the unpaid assessments from the date of "delinquency for each applicable assessment period, to be addressed by a subsequent order of the court."
Justice is also liable for $545,000 for payments that GSVPOA made to Justice Holdings under a loan agreement that a former GSVPOA board had made. The new GSVPOA board, which brought the lawsuit against Justice Holdings, terminated the agreement under a state law that does not bind property owners to honor agreements that an elected POA did not approve.
The plaintiff also alleged in court documents that Justice had appointed and, therefore, controlled the former GSVPOA board.
Justice Holdings maintained that, under an agreement that the GSVPOA had with the former owner of The Resort, Cooper Land Development, developers were not required to pay assessment fees on undeveloped lots.
Cooper Land Development had created the POA.
A 1986 law, the West Virginia Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act (UCIOA), gives a UCIOA authority for governing, formation, management, powers, and operation of all common interest communities.
In 2019, GSVPOA argued that it was a UCIOA, while Justice's attorneys argued that it was not.
Burnside ordered that GSVPOA be recognized as a UCIOA and that the developer should have been paying the assessments on the lots from 2010 to 2021.
Attorneys for Justice Holdings have said that the defendant plans to appeal Burnside's decision to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
The ruling comes after two years of legal battles between Justice Holdings, which is the majority owner of The Resort at Glade Springs, and the newly elected GSVPOA Board of Directors.
The Resort was first owned by Slab Fork Coal Company, which established it as a private resort and golf course in Daniels in the 1960s.
Elmer Coppoolse bought The Resort from then-owner Bill Bright. The Arkansas-based Cooper Land Development saw an opportunity and purchased acreage around The Resort.
After Cooper's purchase, the GSVPOA was formed and began planning Phase 2 of a residential community for homeowners. The first wave of homes (Phase 1 and The Farms) had been established decades earlier.
The group sold lots to buyers who agreed to build homes in Phase 2 to highly specific standards. The POA also built the golf courses, a pool, a clubhouse, a lake and other amenities.
GSVPOA collects fees to maintain the common areas in Phases 1 and 2 and The Farms.
Common properties, including the green belts, roads, Chatham Lake and Stonehaven and Woodhaven golf courses, are owned by the POA. The Glade Springs POA board levies a general assessment each year against each residence and vacant lot. The assessment is used for common benefit of owners, including construction and utility services, facilities and infrastructure and “to repay loans from the developer for such purposes,” according to website information.
In 2010, six years before he was elected governor, Justice purchased the majority of Glade Springs Village from Cooper Land. According to a 2010 report in Golf Inc. magazine, Justice Family Group bought a 92.5 percent stake in the 4,100-acre golf resort community.
Justice also purchased the majority of The Resort from Coppoolse through Justice Holdings, a family business that lists his daughter, Jill, as an officer.
Justice Holdings became the lead investor in The Resort, giving Justice the title of "declarant" and making him responsible for appointing board members. He appointed a board of directors to GSVPOA that included Coppoolse and other Glade property owners who also had business dealings with Justice.
Through EMCO Hospitality, Coppoolse maintained co-ownership and continued managing The Resort.
Coppoolse and EMCO Hospitality retained a 7.5 percent ownership share and management of the property, which currently has at least 600 residences and more under construction.
In May 2018, Justice Holdings put Glade up for sale.
Coppoolse reportedly at that time told property owners that they would need to address a $14 million note that was due and that in July 2018, the note would start to bear interest, increasing the amount of unpaid debt annually.
Property owners said they did not believe the report. They wanted to investigate whether the GSVPOA or another entity owed money to repay previous tax increment financing (TIF) bonds and whether or not the POA owed the $14 million to Justice Holdings.
They elected a new board of directors, which brought suit against Justice Holdings, some of the former GSVPOA board members, and others, in 2019.
Burnside has also heard legal arguments between The Resort and the GSVPOA regarding a golf course maintenance agreement, with the GSVPOA taking over care of two of the Glade golf courses.