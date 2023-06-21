A federal judge has ordered companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice’s family to make more than $400,000 in payments that were part of an agreement with federal officials and then missed.
The order came down the same day Justice made public statements urging less public attention of his companies’ financial conflicts, with the governor describing a track record of eventually making good on debts.
“I’ve said many, many times, judge me for what I’m doing as your governor. Absolutely leave my family’s business to my son and daughter. Let them do their job. And at the end of the day see where it comes out,” Justice said in a 12-minute conclusion to a Wednesday news briefing.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/21/judge-says-23-justice-companies-have-to-make-payments-on-federal-fines-they-agreed-to-three-years-ago/
