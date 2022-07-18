CHARLESTON — Legal abortions can once again be performed in West Virginia without fear of felony criminal penalties.
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango on Monday issued a temporary injunction to halt the enforcement of restrictive abortion laws that have been on the books since the late 1880s which basically banned all abortions and included felony penalties for providers and possibly even mothers.
Salango said the state code has conflicts related to other newer abortion laws, including one that allows abortions until 20 weeks.
“The code is replete with examples of undeniable conflicts in the law that appear fundamental and irreconcilable, making the law incompatible by any reading,” she said, according to The Associated Press.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently issued an opinion saying those 1880s laws, which were never repealed, are enforceable in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, which left abortion rights decisions up to states.
The lawsuit asking for the injunction was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia, Mountain State Justice and the Cooley law firm on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia on June 29.
The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia had suspended abortion services June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The lawsuit contends the statute should be considered void under the doctrine of “repeal by implication,” a legal concept recognized in West Virginia courts that holds an older law is made void when a newer, conflicting law is passed. West Virginia lawmakers have passed law after law over the years regulating the provision of legal abortion, and many of them conflict with the provisions of the criminal abortion statute, ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said when the suit was filed.
Morrisey was quick to react to the injunction.
“This is a dark day for West Virginia,” he said in a statement. “We will appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Appeals as soon as legally possible. As a strong pro-life advocate, I am committed to protecting unborn babies to the fullest extent possible under the law, and I will not rest until this injunction is lifted. The current law on the books calls for the protection of life.”
Morrisey said he opposed the injunction for several reasons.
“It is not possible to claim that post-Roe civil abortion regulations repealed the state’s anti-abortion law by implication,” he said, referring to civil abortion laws made post-Roe.
Morrisey also said the statutes on the books do not “irreconcilably conflict” since the civil laws dealt with numerous aspects of unregulated post-Roe abortion, “offered alternative enforcement methods in the face of Roe’s restrictions on the criminal statute and are similar to other situations where criminal and civil statutes dealing with the same topic exist in West Virginia law.”
The Legislature never intended to repeal and replace the Act when it passed post-Roe regulations, he added, and the “historical evidence proves this.”
Morrisey also said the 1880s law was still being used by prosecutors up until the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 and the law then went unenforced only because courts said that, under Roe, the criminal statute was unenforceable.
But there was never legislative action to remove the Act from the West Virginia Code. Now that West Virginia once again has the freedom to address abortion “as it best sees fit and enforce its laws, the state and the public have a strong interest in seeing a duly enacted and non-repealed statute recognized as in force”, he said.
When Morrisey earlier this month released the opinion that the laws are now enforceable, he also recommended state legislators amend the laws to make sure they conform to any federal provisions related to an exception regarding saving the life of the mother and crafted in a way to try to stand up to any future lawsuits.
Gov. Jim Justice, who recently called the 1880s laws “archaic” and “ancient,” said a special session would be called “soon” to address the issue.
However, he said last week legislators need more time to work out the details and they are not yet ready.
State Sen. Chandler Swope said last week work on those details is under way.
“Our Republican caucus is discussing it and doing legal research on current and possible legislation,” he said. “We think it’s an important issue and are working on it. It’s probably better to do it well than to do it quickly. I’m sure the Governor knows better than I do when the Legislature as a whole will be ready to act. I’m happy to defer to his judgment.”
