Judge Goodwin: DEA had no evidence to support Oak Hill pharmacy suspension

Charleston – A federal judge found this week that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration provided no proof Oak Hill Hometown Pharmacy was endangering patients before it stripped the pharmacy of its permission to sell controlled substances. Instead, Judge Joseph Goodwin, of the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, wrote in his decision that the pharmacy was filling prescriptions for a legal addiction medication, Subutex, in an area of West Virginia where many doctors and pharmacies refuse to provide the medication due to the stigma of addiction.