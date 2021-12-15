A star-studded lineup of performer is coming to help celebrate “Joy to Lewisburg” at the Rhema Christian Center in Lewisburg on Sunday, Dec. 19th at 4 p.m.
“Joy To Lewisburg” will feature Bob Thompson and his band; season six winner of America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.; longtime Mountain Stage host Larry Groce; and Holly Forbes who wowed the judges and viewers all over America this season on NBC TV’s “The Voice.”
Tickets for the Lewisburg concert are available at www.landaumurphyjr.com/events, and the Rhema Christian Center box office.
Concert attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Feeding Hunger local food bank and for the chance to meet Forbes and Murphy Jr. and receive a digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” CD.