Jordan earns medical degree from WVSOM

Nathaniel Jordan, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Jordan received the Encova Foundation Scholarship, the WVSOM Alumni Association Scholarship, the Fredric W. Smith Memorial Scholarship, the WVSOM Family Practice Scholarship, the Student Government Association Character Award Scholarship and the WVSOM Alumni Association Roland P. Sharp Graduate Award. He received silver T.O.U.C.H. (Translating Osteopathic Understanding Into Community Health) recognition for community service.
Jordan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med/biology from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., in 2018. He is a 2014 graduate of Independence High School in Coal City, W.Va.
He is the son of John and Stephanie Jordan of Crab Orchard, W.Va.