charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Jeremy C. Jones as state forester and director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Jones is a West Virginia native and a graduate of West Virginia University. He has over 20 years of experience with the state’s division of forestry, beginning as a service forester in Roane County. Most recently, he served as assistant state forester-fire for the division.
Jones steps into the position following the retirement of former West Virginia Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover.
Established in 1909 as a declaration of the state government for the need of forest protection and research, the West Virginia Division of Forestry protects and conserves forest resources in the nation’s third most forested state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.