Bluefield, Princeton and Mercer County are banding together on joint projects to maximize the use of money received in state and federal funding, especially from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the infrastructure bill.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board on Tuesday a meeting is set for Feb. 25 with the state auditor to discuss one specific joint project that all are already on board with.
“This will be a very special discussion on dilapidated structures,” he said, trying to receive as much funding as possible from a $30 million state program to help localities tear down eyesore structures.
Demolishing structures in bulk is the most cost-effective way to do it, he said, with the average price of an individual house demolition between $5,000 and $8,000, but dropping to $3,000 when done in a big project involving many structures.
“Everything is cheaper done in bulk,” he said, adding that state Sen. Chandler Swope has been a proponent of this approach.
Other joint projects are also being explored in an effort to try to get as much money as possible by leveraging funding from ARPA, which has allocated a total of about $18 million to the county and municipalities collectively, and take advantage of the infrastructure bill.
“What I would like to do is to bring folks together to have one voice from Mercer County,” Marson said of presenting specific plans for use of the money to state officials in Charleston and try to obtain more.
“Based on what I hear, you will have to apply for funding (from the infrastructure package),” he said. “The best argument wins.”
That is why it is important to work together and present a plan, not just a request for funding.
Marson said projects can be put together with details and include the total costs “to get this area where it needs to go,” not only as an entity itself but also because it is the “gateway to southern West Virginia.”
The dilapidated structure plan is a good start, he said, and what officials in Charleston need to hear is, “We are a good bet here, we have done due diligence and have a good plan.”
City Engineer Kerry Stauffer has been working on the initiative and met with county and city officials in Princeton last week.
“We had a really good meeting…,” he said, with a document already drafted with 14 possible joint projects. “What we want to do is unify.”
Stauffer said that “one voice” can have an impact and be presented in a way that reflects realistic and effective ways to improve Mercer County and the state.
“We will collectively gather a wish list from the county and municipalities,” he said, including Bramwell, Athens and Oakvale because all received funding from ARPA.
This list of projects will be “racked and stacked” and then prioritized, he said, as the work continues on narrowing down the list.
It is well worth the effort to unify and present this document in that way, he said, and include a brief narrative of each proposed project as well as any relevant photos.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb was at the Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday.
The whole concept of going to Charleston as one voice and presenting projects as one package is the right way to go, he said.
“This makes sense for Mercer County,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where (in the county) we are from.”
Webb said this is also a “one-time shot,” referring to both the ARPA and infrastructure money.
“We will not get the opportunity again. This is the time to go after it together.”
County Commissioner Greg Puckett also sent a message to the board that he “wholeheartedly” supports the effort.
From the beginning Puckett has advocated joint projects.
Solving issues together, he said, is the best way forward.
“Thanks to the city leadership and managers for their working together collaboratively,” he said.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic and community development director and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said it is always good for communities to work together.
“There is a lot of synergy to that,” he said. “Everybody benefits when you work together.”
Bluefield is receiving $4.2 million in ARPA funding; Mercer County is getting $11.4 million; Princeton, $2.36 million; Athens, $370,000; Bramwell, $140,000; and Oakvale, $50,000.
Only incorporated towns were earmarked for ARPA funding.
Half of the money has already been received with the other half coming sometime this year.
It remains unclear how much money West Virginia will receive from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that was approved last year and how much will be available to help with local or regional projects.