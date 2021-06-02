The City of Beckley Parks and Recreation Department (P&RD) and the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) are teaming up to present multiple history programs this summer.
The programs will pair History Alive! presentations with historical marker dedications.
History Alive! is an arts program run by the West Virginia Humanities Council, and provides skilled actors portraying noted figures from state history.
Sunday, June 27, 2 p.m., at Wildwood House Museum in downtown Beckley, Travis Henline of Wheeling will enact Francis H. Pierpont, governor of the “Restored Government of Virginia” following secession in 1861. Pierpont is widely acclaimed as the “Father of West Virginia.” Immediately after, RCHS will hold a brief dedication of two markers commemorating the mysterious Ferguson Rock. The rock is the oldest known Beckley landmark and bears the inscribed date “1814.” It has been on display at Wildwood since 2018. One commemorative marker was designed by RCHS. The second is a Legends & Lore marker procured via competitive grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, New York.
Sunday, July 18, 2 p.m., at the Exhibition Coal Mine, Becky Park of Charleston will enact U.S. Army Nurse Corps Colonel Ruby Bradley. Bradley, a Spencer native, was captured and nursed fellow POWs during World War 2. In Korea, she famously led over 500 nurses. At the time of her retirement in 1963, Colonel Bradley was the most decorated woman in American military history. Following this History Alive! presentation, the RCHS will dedicate a National Coal Heritage Area Authority (NCHAA) marker commemorating the mine’s dinky locomotive. NCHAA is a state economic development and preservation agency headquartered in Oak Hill. The dinky, formerly Winding Gulf Coal Company No. 1, was donated to the city in 1963, and originally displayed at New River Park. The locomotive was extensively refurbished and moved to its present location at the Exhibition Coal Mine entrance in May 2016.
Both events are free and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Leslie Baker at Beckley Parks and Recreation Department, 681-220-4046.