charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced its next state director.
He is Steve Johnson, who has been with the agency for almost a decade in various roles, including business coach, network coordinator and deputy director. He also has more than 25 years of experience in small business ownership, the agency said in a news release.
Johnson is a native of Huntington and earned his bachelor’s degree at Marshall University and master of business administration from Wayne State College in Nebraska.
The Small Business Development Center is an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. It helps small businesses by connecting owners to programs, resources and coaches.
● ● ●
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic.
Travelers seemed to be experiencing fewer delays and canceled flights early Friday than they did earlier this week.
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints on Thursday, 17 percent more than on the same Friday before the Fourth of July in 2019.
AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019.
● ● ●
Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) has been named a five-star hospice, an achievement reached by 195 hospices in the United States out of the 2,026 hospices scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey (CAHPS).
“We firmly believe we provide exceptional care to our patients and families,” said Janett Green, chief executive officer of HSWV.
“To have CMS validate that belief with a 5-star rating based on the experiences of our patients and families is quite an honor. We are proud to provide a special kind of care to our patients and their families in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties.”
The CAHPS Hospice Survey focuses on communication with family, getting timely help, treating patient with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care for patient, rating of this hospice, and willingness to recommend this hospice.
● ● ●
As of July 1, players can purchase traditional West Virginia Lottery tickets, in the form of instant tickets and draw games, with bank-issued credit or debit cards.
Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers may establish a minimum amount for a debit or credit card transaction, but no single transaction of lottery tickets can exceed $200.
Retailers do not have to accept these payment types. Some licensed retailers can remain at cash only for lottery purchases.