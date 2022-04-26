Johnny King & Friends to take to Hamilton Auditorium stage

Carnegie Hall will present Johnny King & Friends and opening act Highlands Blues Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the Hamilton Auditorium.
Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. in the museum gallery.
King has been called the future of the blues. He is a producer, singer, songwriter, and lively performer. For over 25 years, he has been writing and performing his own music. He plays slide, lead, and rhythm guitar. His other instruments include drums, five-string bass, Hammond organ, keys, mandolin, and trumpet.
King's music ranges from blues, roots, rock, reggae, bluegrass, country, Motown, gospel, funk, Latin, ragtime, New Orleans jazz and psychedelic Southern rock. He calls it the "Baptism of Sound.”
He has written well over 60 songs. Most recently, he recorded 50 of them at Skip Brown's Final Tracks Studio in Roanoke, Va.
Tony Coleman, BB King's drummer for over 30 years, is singing, playing drums, and co-producing the record. Together, King and Coleman are forging music genres.
Coleman has had an illustrious career touring the world with Otis Clay, Bobby Blue Bland, Johnnie Taylor, Albert King, Albert Collins, Etta James, James Cotton, Katie Webster, Z.Z. Hill, O.V. Wright, Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, and Buddy Guy in addition to B.B. King.
The Highlands Blues Band’s members belong to the Alleghany Highlands Blues Society. The AHBS is based out of Clifton Forge, Va., and its mission is to bring the community together with Blues Power.
Tickets for the special performance are $20 and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling 304-645-7917, or stopping by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.