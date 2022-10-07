John Prine tribute concert slated in White Sulphur

Eddie Johns will be performing a musical tribute to country folkster John Prine at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 11, starting at 6 p.m.
Johns moved to the Greenbrier Valley after working in Africa for the United Nations, the U.S. military and the U.S. Department of State in peacekeeping and security sector reform.
Since moving to the area, Johns has performed in farmers markets throughout the county and the New Chapter Book Store.
Light refreshments will follow this hour-long concert. Call 304-536-1171 if you have any questions. The library is located at 344 W. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.