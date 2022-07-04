The 25th annual John Henry Days, to celebrate the legend of how John Henry beat the steam drill, is celebrating over three days, July 8-10, featuring live music, a parade, a 4-mile run, various craft and food vendors, fireworks, a car show, a rubber ducky race and more.
“It’s a pretty big event for such a small dip in the road like Talcott,” said Pam Lewis, president of the event in the rural Summers County town east of Hinton.
To celebrate this iconic piece of West Virginia folklore, Talcott pulls off a three-day-long event every year.
This year, John Henry Days start with the opening of the John Henry Museum on Friday, followed by a live band performance by the country/folk band The Songcatchers in front of the Big Bend tunnel at John Henry Historical Park.
On Saturday, the festivities ramp up with a chainsaw carving, a touring theater group and the 25th annual John Henry Days grand parade.
Festivities then continue with another musical performance by The Tams and a fireworks show following that.
The final day of the festivities begins with a church service led by Rev. Nathan Smith from River Valley Baptist Church. Most of the day will be reserved for a car show and competition, a pie eating contest, and there will even be a John Henry lookalike posing for pictures in front of the tunnel.
The final event of the day is the “Pluck a Duck” event, where you can buy a ticket to try to pull a rubber duck from a water tank.
“It’s part of our heritage, it’s part of our fabric of life, especially there in Talcott.” said Lewis. “It’s the one thing that has survived for 100 years or more, the legend of him against the steam driver.”