charleston, w.va. – A job placement and training program within the state’s health agency is partnering with West Virginia Women Work (WVWW) and local employers to create career pathways for women in non-traditional career paths.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment & Training (E&T) is collaborating with WVWW to help women explore, train and secure employment in non-traditional occupations, especially skilled trades.
The WVWW Step Up program is a tuition-free, employment-based skilled trade training program designed to prepare women for entry-level industry positions and registered apprenticeships.
This partnership with the West Virginia Rural Water Association will promote women’s access to its apprenticeship program and help more women find employment in the water treatment sector. The participants will attend site visits, and water education, experience the day-to-day duties of water and wastewater treatment professions.
Buzz Meats, also working with the partnership, offers stable, high paying and consistent employment, with brand recognition throughout the greater Kanawha Valley. In 2022, of the estimated 146,000 butchers and meat processing workers in the United States, approximately 25 percent were women.
WVWW is researching how best to prepare women for the meat processing occupation, and Buzz Meats has agreed to interview WVWW Step Up graduates for full-time employment following successful completion of the program.
The WVWW Step Up class group will begin August 2023 at Charleston and Morgantown locations. Women can currently apply online for the Step Up for Women Construction class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-construction and the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-manufacturing.
