The Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) and other agencies, will host the Re-entry and Recovery Works Conference at the Charleston Marriott Town Center in Charleston on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Registration is available at no cost at WVReentryConference.org. Participants may attend in-person or virtually.
The Re-entry and Recovery Works Conference bridges that gap by offering education and job opportunities for participants that have barriers to employment. Employers from various industries and organizations that provide resources will be present to network with potential employees.
Business owners and hiring managers will learn about resources and incentives of hiring through federal tax credits, free bonding programs, on-the-job training funding, recovery-friendly best practices and more.
Recent data show the number of West Virginians incarcerated has grown five-fold over the last 30 years. There is a large population of people who will be re-entering society after serving their time.
Many formerly incarcerated people remain unemployed in West Virginia a year after their release, and one of the key factors that contributes to recidivism is unemployment.
The conference provides a venue to combat those statistics allowing employers to meet qualified candidates and discuss employment opportunities.
The WVSDT provides educational services to more than 6,000 juveniles and adults in residential and other state-operated facilities.
For more information, contact Christy Day, West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.