After nearly a century, some might consider it a historic landmark of sorts.
John Maynard isn’t sure just when Jimmie’s Place opened, but he knows the history of the building near the corner of South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road in Beckley.
“It was a speakeasy in the 1930s and maybe before that,” he said. “It’s the oldest bar in Beckley and one of the oldest bars in West Virginia.”
Maynard wasn’t around then, of course. He didn’t start hanging out at Jimmie’s Place until his dad Sarge took him there in the 1960s when he was just a kid.
Jimmie’s, named after original owner Jimmie Conte, was by then legally permitted to sell beer as the Prohibition had long ended.
A few years away from 18 — the legal drinking age at the time — Maynard said he just hung out with his dad and ate during those early years.
“Jimmie’s was known as having some of the best pizza around,” he recalled.
Maynard’s time in Jimmie’s increased when Sarge purchased the bar in 1992.
“It was just a special place,” he said. “A gathering place for everyone.”
And though Jimmie’s had its regulars, Dinesh Lamichhane was not among them. In fact, it wasn’t until 2020, when Covid-19 led Sarge’s widow Janice to shut Jimmie’s doors, that Lamichhane stepped foot inside.
His own restaurant, Roma’s Pizza Grill Curry, had recently closed when both Covid restrictions and a downtown Beckley building collapse, which stopped traffic to his business, proved too much to overcome.
But through the difficult decision to close both businesses came the opportunity for something new.
Something old, too.
• • •
Lamichhane wasn’t yet looking for his next business venture when the opportunity presented itself.
Though he said he had hoped for a more successful run with Roma’s, he still owned Beckley Green Cab, which he opened in 2015.
So the Nepal native, who has called Beckley home for the past 14 years, was surprised when John Maynard showed up at the garage with an offer.
Janice Maynard, who had run Jimmie’s since Sarge’s death in 2017 but had recently closed the doors because of Covid, read a newspaper article about Lamichhane’s troubles at Roma’s and called her son.
“She said, ‘John, why don’t you talk to this young man and see if he would like to do something with Jimmie’s Place?’” said Maynard, who calls Wilmington, N.C., home.
Lamichhane said yes.
Though he had never been inside Jimmie’s, he had long been interested in starting a business near West Virginia University Tech, and Jimmie’s would give him the chance to do just that.
“I thought it would be a really good opportunity for me,” he said.
Maynard told him he could do whatever he wanted with Jimmie’s as long as he kept the name.
“It’s been here a long time,” Lamichhane said, explaining he agreed to the importance of the name. “There’s a lot of history in the name.”
Rather than reopen Roma’s inside Jimmie’s, Lamichhane decided on a new business plan, hoping to attract students, more of the community and Jimmie’s regular clientele.
“Jimmie’s has been a hangout spot for some people around here,” he said. “I wanted to keep it the same thing, but invite more people to come in and hang out.”
In fact, Lamichhane has adopted the theme, “Jimmie’s Place, The Hangout Spot,” for the business.
Though Jimmie’s was a popular spot through the years, it never beckoned to its clientele with signs or even flashy paint jobs.
So when the outside of the simple red brick building changed to a bright blue over the summer, it might have caught the attention of some passersby.
“It’s an old building, so I wanted to make it classical American heritage style and also I know Sarge was in the service,” Lamichhane said of Sarge Maynard, who served in World War II and Korea.
But more than the color, the true mark of change might be the sign for fresh juice and food Lamichhane hung outside.
Beer and chips were the menu items for customers in the later years of Jimmie’s Place, but Lamichhane said he wanted to provide healthy menu options for customers as well.
“One of my favorite things is fresh-squeezed juice,” he said. “We’ll squeeze the apples right in front of you and it’s really good.”
Lamichhane said he’s hopeful the juice and smoothies, which are available in a variety of flavors like strawberry, blueberry and oatmeal, will attract students.
“And it’s really good for their health, too,” he said.
He hasn’t abandoned the Roma’s model entirely though. Jimmie’s Place offers breakfast items such as avocado toast with a fruit and vegetable bowl and then Roma’s favorites like chicken tikka masala, chicken dumplings, burgers and chicken wings.
Alcohol isn’t on the menu just yet, as Lamichhane awaits his liquor license. When it arrives though, he said that’s one more offering for both new clientele and Jimmie’s regulars who have already stopped in to see what the new changes have brought.
“A lot of old customers are stopping in,” he said. “They say they’ll be back when we have alcohol.”
And when they come back, they can enjoy a game on one of the six TVs Lamichhane has installed, play a game of pool or even chess, as Lamichhane has provided board games.
“I just hope to see a lot of people coming in and hanging out,” he said. “Students can do their homework, use the Wi-Fi and watch games. I just want to see our local community and the students coming in, hanging out and mingling.”
That’s what John Maynard hopes to see, too.
“He’s (Lamichhane) done so much work to that place,” Maynard said. “He’s done wonderful, wonderful things and I’m just really proud of this young man.
“Jimmie’s Place is one of those places that’s been there forever and I’m just glad it’s coming back to life again.”
• • •
Jimmie’s Place is at 727 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
