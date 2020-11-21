Jenkins named chief justice

State Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins, who once served as the 3rd District representative in the U.S. House, has been named chief justice of West Virginia’s highest court starting in January.
Jenkins joined the bench in October 2018. In addition to serving in the U.S. House, he previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and the state Senate.
The court announced the appointment Friday. Justice John Hutchison, who hails from Beckley, will serve as chief justice beginning January 2022.
“I am truly humbled to be chosen Chief Justice by the other members of the Court, and it will be my honor to lead the judicial branch in service to the citizens of West Virginia in the coming year,” Jenkins said in a prepared statement.
Chief Justice Tim Armstead’s term as chief justice will end Dec. 31.