Matt Jeffries has seen society from behind the badge.
Now, he's ready to move onto the magistrate bench and see it as an adjudicator.
Jeffries, of Fayetteville, unseated incumbent Magistrate Shawn L. Campbell during Tuesday's primary election. The men were opposing each other to fill the unexpired Division 4 non-partisan magistrate term in Fayette County.
Jeffries is a former police chief in Fayetteville who also served stints with police departments in Mount Hope and Beckley, as well as serving as a member of the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. He has also recently been employed as a special investigator with a major insurance company.
With all 39 precincts reporting Tuesday, Jeffries amassed 2,771 votes in unofficial balloting, while Campbell collected 1,929 votes.
Jeffries on Tuesday said his goal is "to serve the people in Fayette County." He said his campaigning included discussing his qualifications and years of experience in the law enforcement field.
"I'm just real humbled and grateful with the vote of confidence the county showed me," he said. With a nod to a light voter turnout of about 20 percent, he said, "I'd like to thank the ones who did take the time to get out to vote."
As he campaigned, Jeffries said members of the public expressed "a lot of concerns about the drug problem." He also said that many individuals discussed concerns that many of those who are committing crimes are doing so "over and over again."
He said he will "look at each defendant and go with the law." Also, he said consideration should be given to whether a defendant is a first-time offender with no record or is a repeat offender.
"I will be upfront and fair with them, and try to treat everybody consistently," Jeffries stressed.
He also said he will keep a line of communications open with those who reach out to him.
Jeffries has held a law enforcement certification in the State of West Virginia for 31 years.
“I believe that as a democracy the citizens of Fayette County deserve the chance to elect a magistrate of their choice in fulfilling the unexpired term caused by the retirement of Magistrate McGraw. I know that my extensive law enforcement background and years of involvement with the criminal justice system gives me the knowledge needed to be an effective magistrate,” he said in an earlier press release announcing his candidacy.
Campbell was appointed to the position of Fayette County magistrate by Fayette County Circuit Judge Thomas Ewing in 2021 after the retirement of Magistrate Sharon McGraw. Prior to that, he had nearly a 22-year law enforcement career before retiring as a captain with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
