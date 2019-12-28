From polar plunges and New Year hikes and parades to murder mysteries and wizardry weekends, southern West Virginia offers no shortage of entertainment in January.
Take a look at our monthly entertainment calendar, which includes events throughout the region.
January 1
Shanghai Parade
Wednesday, 12 p.m., Downtown Lewisburg
This annual event of unknown origins is known to draw some quirky participants. No registration is necessary for those who wish to participate and cash prizes are offered to the most creative. Lineup begins at 11 a.m. on Lee Street.
January 1
2020 Polar Swim
Wednesday, 12:45, Fayette Station, Fayetteville
Dive into the New Year — and the icy cold New River — with this local tradition. Free hot chocolate will be provided by Generation New River Gorge. Participants must sign a liability waiver to participate.
January 1
Glenwood First Day Hike
Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Glenwood Park, Princeton
Kick off the New Year outside with a guided hike of Princeton's Glenwood Park.
January 1
Cass Scenic Railroad First Day Hike
Wednesday, 1 p.m., Cass Scenic Railroad, Cass
Embrace the New Year with a guided hike at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Meet Park interpreter Kailey Gibson-Price at the visitor's center to set out on a 3-mile trip on flat crushed gravel surface. Wear good walking shoes or boots for winter walking.
January 2-4
New River CTC Invitational Basketball Tournament
Thursday-Saturday, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
Enjoy three days of action as 19 high school basketball teams, including two reigning state champions, take the court in the 2020 New River CTC Invitational Basketball Tournament. This tournament raises money for scholarship funds and also helps participating schools' athletic departments and Project Graduation committees.
January 4
Woody Haley Concert Series:
The Hank Williams "Lost Show" Tribute Concert
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston
This annual gala tribute to country music legend Hank Williams features Charleston's award-winning singer-songwriter John Lilly, Nashville songwriter Rob McNurlin, steel guitarist Russ Hicks, nationally acclaimed mandolin and fiddle player Johnny Staats, two-time national flatpack guitar champion Robert Shafer, guest vocalists the Price Sisters and more.
January 11
"Music, Murder & Mayhem" Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at The Greenbrier
Saturday, 6 p.m., The Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs
Enjoy a dinner as you watch a murder mystery unfold to the sound of doo-wop music from the 1960s!
January 11
Harlem Globetrotters
Saturday, 4 p.m. Charleston Coliseum, Charleston
The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating 93 iconic years of basketball artistry, side-splitting comedy and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that continues to thrill fans of all ages. With incredible ball handling wizardry, amazing rim-rattling dunks and trick shots and unequaled on-court interaction with the fans, it’s a must-see event that is guaranteed to entertain the whole family and create memories that will last a lifetime.
January 16-19
Country Couples Pattern Partner Dance Weekend
Friday-Saturday, Pipestem Resort State Park
Kick back your heels and enjoy a weekend of Pattern Partner dancing with instructors Karen Mudge of Kickin’Kountry. Two and three-night packages are available.
January 17
Crys Matthews
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
Crys Matthews blends Americana, folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass and funk into a bold, complex performance steeped in traditional melodies and punctuated by honest, original lyrics.
January 17, 18, 19, 25, 26
"The Sound of Music" Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild
The Clay Center, Charleston
The Clay Center Stage will be alive with "The Sound of Music" as the Charleston Light Opera Guild brings the beloved Rogers and Hammerstein story to the stage. Set in 1938, the show is based on Maria von Trapp's autobiography "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers," and tells of her time as a nun, a governess, and a new wife and mother on the run from the Nazis.
January 31 - February 2
Fayetteville's Wizard Weekend
Friday-Sunday, Downtown Fayetteville
Experience a magical weekend of wizardry for all ages. Enjoy a feast, magical shops and workshops. Other events will include a sorting ceremony, scavenger hunt and Quidditch.