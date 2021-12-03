Jan Care donates to fight breast cancer

Jan Care Ambulance Service, Inc., sold breast cancer awareness T-shirts during the entire month of October for employees to wear and help raise awareness for Breast Cancer and help contribute to a worthy organization, The WV Breast Health Initiative.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, Rick Cornett, director of development marketing, presented a check donation of $2,501.34 to Donna DeHart, executive director of WV Breast Health Initiative; Dan Snuffer, charitable board member; and Jeff Dempsey, a survivor and recipient individual of the program.
Jan Care has worked with WVBHI over the past three years but has worked with them for many years in the past when they were a part of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and now being WVBHI, 100 percent of the proceeds received will remain in and help West Virginians.