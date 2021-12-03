Jan Care donates to fight breast cancer

[br]CLINTONVILLE [ndash] Wesley Puffenbarger, 70, of Clintonville, WV, left us Monday, November 29, 2021 surrounded by his family at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte. Wesley was born on February 26, 1951 in Covington, VA; he was the son of the late Clay W. Puffenbarger, Sr. and…