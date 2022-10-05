James Stout named W.Va. inspector general for Homeland Security

James Stout, with 28 years of service with the West Virginia State Police, has been named inspector general with the state Department of Homeland Security (WV DHS).
Stout has led an “exemplary career,” according to Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary for WV DHS, and will bring considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector general.
In January 1994, Stout began his professional career with the state police and served multiple roles in the department. As a trooper, Stout was runner-up to receive the West Virginia Trooper of the Year Award twice. Stout served 13 times as a field training officer.
Stout served as a sniper/observer for ten years in the state police and with the Ritchie County Eradication and Crisis Response Team (R.E.A.C.T).
He also served as a hostage negotiator for six years and went on to serve in upper-level management, ultimately being promoted to the rank of captain. He ended his career with the state police in February 2019 after over 25 years of service.
In October 2019, Stout took a position as chief correctional officer at North Central Regional Jail, where he served for approximately three and a half years.
Before accepting the position as inspector general, Stout served as superintendent at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian, W.Va., a juvenile detention facility.
“I look forward to serving our great state in this new capacity,” says Stout. “I believe my experience in the State Police and in corrections will be an asset to the Department, and I am eager to contribute to all the great things to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.