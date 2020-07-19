J.R. Warren remembered at celebration of life event 20 years after his murder

GRANT TOWN — Deacon Brenda Warren stood in the 90-something-degree heat Saturday in the parking lot of Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and reminded guests that it’s difficult to turn back history.
“If you look all over the world today, you see people pulling down things. But remember, you can’t unring a bell,” said Warren. “If you’re going to pull things like statues down, you need to put them in a museum. That way, we can take the children on field trips and tell them, ‘This is part of your history.’ Explain to them what happened,” Warren said. “Because guess what? If you’ve got no reminders, it’s easy for you to forget. And I don’t ever want them to forget. Because I don’t want it to happen again.”
Warren was speaking only partly about the state of unrest in America today. Her words carried a dual purpose that everyone in attendance intimately understood. She was alluding to the July 4, 2000, brutal murder of her son J.R. Warren, who was 26 when he died at the hands of three local acquaintances.
To mark the 20th anniversary of her son’s passing, Brenda Warren organized a gospel event Saturday evening at the church that featured renowned gospel singer Mary Glover. Many of the guests wore blue T-shirts emblazoned with J.R.’s name on the front and the words “We Can Do Better” on the back.
“This is a celebration of life. This is bigger than J.R. This is bigger than me. What it boils down to is this: If it had not been for God, I could have never made it,” she said. “Everywhere I’ve spoken since J.R.’s death, I’ve told them first what God had done for me. And then I told them the story about my son."
Warren, who came out as gay to his family at age 16, was born with a learning disability and a birth defect that affected a hand, where he was missing several fingers. A soft-spoken young man, he was well-known around Grant Town.
The night of his murder, J.R. Warren met up with David Parker, 17, Jared Wilson, 17, and Jason Shoemaker, 15, in a vacant house owned by Parker’s parents, where the four men drank beer, smoked marijuana, huffed gasoline and snorted prescription medicine Warren brought with him. At some point, an argument ensued between Warren and Parker, who accused Warren of spreading rumors of sexual affairs between the two.
The argument escalated to the point where Parker and Wilson beat Warren nearly unconscious before putting him into the backseat of Parker’s red Camaro. Parker and Wilson removed Warren from the car, laid his body in the middle of a country road, and drove over him four times in an effort to kill him and make it look like a hit-and-run accident.
“It’s important to remember what happened to my brother, considering the climate that we’re in today,” said Audra Warren, J.R.’s sister who was 16 when her brother was killed. “If we all come together in unity and support one another, I think not only will we be able to learn things from the past, but we’ll be able to prevent things from continuing to happen in the future. Love is the most important thing.”
Parker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with mercy. Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Shoemaker was charged as an accessory and tried as a juvenile.
Rev. LeRoy Harris, pastor of Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, presided over the celebration of J.R. Warren’s life.
“Twenty years ago, Deacon Brenda Warren’s son was killed on July Fourth. This gospel concert and event is a way of celebrating the Lord and magnifying His name. By doing this, we’re reminded of J.R. and his life and legacy. It’s a church coming together to praise God and remember J.R.,” Harris said.