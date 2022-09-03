Ivy Terrace to welcome Lady D

Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series welcomes Lady D on Thursday, Sept. 8, as one of the last two concerts in the series for the year.
Lady D is known as West Virginia’s First Lady of Soul. From the age of 3, singing is all that she ever wanted to do. So, that’s what she did.
Like many little African-American girls, her first public singing experience was at church. She sang in the gospel choir from the age of 7 until she graduated from high school. She also sang in a community choir as a teenager that was directed by Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Lady D went from the gospel choir to an R&B band and then marriage. This accounted for a major gap in her singing career. Almost 20 years later, she went back to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications.
In 2003, she debuted her original one-woman stage play called “The Lady and the Empress” based on the life and music of blues legend Bessie Smith. She recorded the soundtrack for that show, called “Nobody’s Bizness.”
Her band MI$$ION performs private parties and events. Lady D has recorded five more CDs: "My Turn" (2006), "She’s Nobody" (2012), "Lady D’s Rock 'n Blues Sampler" (2012), "Reflections" (2014) and "Disturbing My Peace" (2020), a reflection of the events and collective emotional trauma during that year.
Her original song “Go Higher” was chosen as the best Obama Inaugural Song, and Lady D and MI$$ION were invited to play at the Obama For Change Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., in January 2009.
Lady D has written a book of poetry called “Appalachian BluesSpeak” and discovered the visual arts and began expressing herself through painting on fabric and canvas. She has organized jazz & blues festivals and has hosted a blues radio show for the past six years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.