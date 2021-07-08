The Raleigh County Community Action Association is asking the community to contribute necessities for its homeless population during summer.
Summer months can make homeless individuals increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as severe sunburn, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The RCCAA can use t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, sandals, shoes, capri pants, khakis, skirts, underclothes, pajamas, hats, sun visors, hair ties, sunscreen and sunglasses. Additional clothing and items for children and infants are also requested.
“Most people come to us with absolutely nothing,” RCEHC Director Mike Horn said. “We have to do everything we can to help them, help themselves. Making sure they have the right seasonal clothing is just a small part of that mission.”
For additional details, contact Mike Horn at 304-763-8847.