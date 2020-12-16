Investigation into Williamsburg fire, deaths continues

The investigation into last week’s house fire near Williamsburg and the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in and near the home is still ongoing, but authorities are keeping a tight lid on the details.
At this point, none of the investigators have said the fire at 611 Flynn Creek Road was responsible for the deaths of the five children — all boys — and an adult, Oreanna Antoinette Myers, age 25.
Myers was the mother of three of the children whose remains were discovered at the site: Kian Myers, age 4; Aarikyle Nova Myers, age 3; and Haiken Jirachi Myers, age 1.
According to an obituary for four of the five children posted on the website of the Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg, Brian David Bumgarner is the father of Aarikyle and Haiken. He is also the father of Shaun Dawson Bumgarner, age 7, and Riley James Bumgarner, age 6, both of whom also perished at the Williamsburg scene. Shaun and Riley’s mother was identified in the obituary as Raven Danell Frisbie Bumgarner.
A joint memorial service for all of the children except Kian is scheduled to be conducted at the funeral home tonight at 7 p.m. A walk-through visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan told The Register-Herald that the investigation into the six deaths and the fire that destroyed the house in Williamsburg is still open.
“We’re waiting for test results that may take some time to get,” Sloan said. “We won’t release more information about the case until we get those results.”
The Medical Examiner’s Office was likewise circumspect when contacted by the newspaper for further information about identification of the remains and their current location.
“West Virginia law only allows for the release of autopsy information to next of kin and law enforcement. Therefore, we are unable to address your questions,” West Virginia DHHR communications director Allison C. Adler responded via email to the newspaper’s request.
Sloan said he is considering calling a press conference once all of the evidence in the case has been weighed.
“Our findings and conclusions will be presented, and we’ll answer your questions at that time,” he said.
