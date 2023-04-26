CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former candidate at the Mountaineer Challenge Academy is trying to get a jury trial on claims that he was not properly cared for during his short time at the Kingwood-based academy, which is operated by the West Virginia National Guard.
The case was argued Wednesday before the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals. The plaintiffs are appealing a lower court ruling that found in favor of the academy on summary judgment, saying it had immunity from the lawsuit because the claims were not proven.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/26/intermediate-court-of-appeals-heres-case-concerning-jumping-from-the-top-bunk-at-challenge-academy/
