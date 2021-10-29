Over the past 46 years, Miami native Rick Newton has met with a lot of different people, from presidents to prostitutes, while carrying a 12-foot by 6-foot cross in countries around the world and sharing the message of Jesus Christ.
Newton said he’s felt called by God to every place he’s visited along his journey, which he now shares with his wife of 16 years, Doreen.
Recently the couple said they were called to West Virginia.
“We were in North Carolina at the time and had tried to buy a place in North Carolina and every door kept closing,” Newton said. “So, we prayed over a map and we both zeroed right into the southeast corner of West Virginia.”
After a series of “God-incidences” as Newton calls them, the couple bought a house in the small Mercer County community of Rock, on a road named Mount Olive.
“It’s just been God opening doors right and left,” Newton said.
Since the move, Newton has carried a cross in various places throughout West Virginia, and for the past four months he’s also served as the interim pastor of Northgate Baptist Church in Beckley.
Last week, Newton gave the youth at both Northgate Baptist and Stanaford New Beginnings Church a taste of what he’s done for 46 years by carrying a 36-pound cross through the streets of Beckley.
“What’s neat here in West Virginia is the openness to the gospel here,” he said. “So many parts of America it varies. It’s different in California, it’s different in New England, in Florida – but here it’s open and you can talk to people readily about church and Jesus and they receive it very well.
“In our walk through Beckley, we had hundreds of people honking and waving and saying God bless you as they passed us. It’s not like that everywhere.”
In the beginning
Although it was 1975 when Newton started carrying the cross, he said he saw the path to do so when he was in his mid-teens.
Newton said he grew up in Miami with two alcoholic parents who did not believe in God and kicked him out of the house not long after he dropped out of the 10th grade.
Despite being expelled from his home, Newton said he was the one who carried his mother into an emergency room when he was 17. She would die two days later from cirrhosis of the liver as a result of her drinking.
A few weeks later, Newton did the same thing with his father, who died shortly after of the same condition.
“I buried both of my parents within six weeks,” Newton said.
Now 18, he faced being drafted into the service at the time of the Vietnam War. Instead, Newton enlisted in the Air Force.
It was while being stationed in Texas at the age of 20 that Newton said he accepted Christ.
“I said, ‘God, I am sick and tired of being sick and tired’ ... and that’s basically the way I put it,” he said. “I was standing in the rain in a field on a Saturday morning just completely done and I said, ‘God, if you can make anything out of this life, it’s yours ... and I gave my life to him.”
From the Air Force, Newton said, he stayed in Texas and became the director of a coffee house ministry.
In 1975, Newton said, he and a group of people from the coffee house ministry decided to go to New Orleans during Mardi Gras to share the message of Christ.
“We’d been there nine days and one of the guys said, ‘We have to do something to impact the crowd,’” Newton said. “He said, ‘Let’s build a life-size cross.’ He was in his late 40s and he looked at me and I was only 22 and he said, ‘You’re going to carry it.’ It was compelled upon me.”
Newton still remembers that first day he carried the cross.
“I began at the House of the Rising Sun, the one they wrote that crazy song about and the guy who owned the place was saved in 1973 and turned it into the Bourbon Street Church,” Newton said. “It was right on Bourbon Street ,and when we stepped out onto Bourbon Street, there was a band on the balcony playing ‘House of the Rising Sun’ but singing ‘Amazing Grace’ to the tune.
“It was cool, and I carried the cross on Bourbon Street and ended taking the cross back to Texas where I had the coffee house ministry and we hung it on the wall of the coffee house, and it became a part of what I did.”
Going worldwide
Ten years after picking up the cross, Newton found himself at a church in Colorado as a pastor when he said he was called to take his ministry overseas.
“God said, ‘I want you to resign from the church and I want you to go to New Zealand and carry the cross,’” he said.
Newton said he spent nearly two years in New Zealand carrying the cross the entire length of the country. From there he went to Fiji and the Soviet Union, he watched the Berlin wall come down and accumulated myriad other tales from his travels.
He said he’s encountered just about everything from being stopped by dignitaries wanting to pray with him to armed military men wanting to kill him.
“I was arrested in Egypt for carrying the cross, I was shot at in Jerusalem, I had a 30-caliber rifle stuck in my face down in El Salvador. I’ve been spit at, I’ve had stuff thrown at me, you name it,” he said. “But I’ve also been welcomed into parliaments around the world and prayed with presidents from other countries.”
Newton said he knows what he does can be dangerous, but he feels his mission is worth the risk.
“Mission work has always been dangerous for 2,000 years,” he said, “but the message is more important than the life of the one who carries it. I determined a long time ago that the message is more important than I am.
“The only thing that keeps me out of heaven is this body, so if somebody shoots a hole in me, I’m going right out through it, so I don’t worry about it.”
Newton said the cross is a universal symbol for Jesus and Christianity. Whether people are Christians, atheists or any other religion, Newton said people who see him typically know what he’s about, which leads to many interesting conversations.
“It’s been a ministry of going to the ones that no one else wants,” he said. “As I carry the cross, I average two to three people per mile pull over and about 25 percent of those people in the U.S., in other countries it’s higher, but 25 percent in the U.S. don’t know the Lord. They’re searching. I’ve had everything from prostitutes to drug addicts to Hell’s Angels to you name it pull over through the years and talk with me.”
A partner
Newton said he’s happily shared the journey with his wife over the past 16 years. Newton said the pair met in Massachusetts in 2005 at a coffee house ministry where Doreen was singing at the time.
Not long after they met, the couple married and hit the road.
Doreen said it was a calling for her as well to join Newton on his ministry. Despite having a successful country music career at the time, Doreen said she was called by God to leave that behind and follow Newton.
“We knew it was God,” she said. “We had both been hurt so we weren’t really sure, but we knew God did it and it’s been an amazing 16 years.”
Newton said the couple recently spent several years in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific ministering to the Kwaio people, a primitive tribe in the area.
Newton said the first time he brought his cross to the tribe’s village, which was on a hill 3,000 miles above sea level, he was greeted by warriors dressed in grass coverings carrying spears made of sticks.
Eventually, he was able to form a relationship with the help of his wife, but Newton said it was a very challenging few years.
The next steps
Now that the couple have settled in West Virginia, Newton said they’re just taking life and their work one day at a time.
“Ever heard of the song ‘One Day At A Time, Sweet Jesus’? That pretty much sums us up,” he said. “We are flexible. If God told us to go back down to the Amazon River and preach there, then that’s where we’d go.”
Newton said the one thing he wants people to take from his story is that everyone is important and can do something with their life no matter how it started.
“God took this guy that the world voted least likely to succeed and has taken me all over the world to share the good news,” he said. “If I can leave any kind of a message, it’s that God can always use you, no matter what.”
