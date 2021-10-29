Bennie Lee Hutchens, age 88, of Coal City, WV, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home. Born on May 10, 1933, at Whitby, he was the son of the late Walter Mack Hutchens and Maudie Ellen Waddell Hutchens. Mr. Hutchens was a retired coal miner, and a member of the UMWA. He was a…