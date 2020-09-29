Institution adopts a five-year strategic plan

lewisburg — When an ad hoc committee of stakeholders began crafting a new strategic plan for the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in March 2019, no one could have foreseen the forces that would be at work in health care by the time that plan was rolled out 16 months later.
But the school’s leaders are confident that the core principles by which WVSOM operates, reinforced by the new five-year plan, will see the institution through these challenging times.
“What has happened with Covid-19 is it has slowed things down,” President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said.
During a four-month shutdown of the school caused by the pandemic this spring, his administration concentrated on safety, keeping the curriculum going and ensuring that the employees continued working and were paid, Nemitz said.
“From the beginning, we’ve been focused on how we make this work,” he said.
Nemitz emphasized that his highest priority at the outset of the pandemic response was “getting all four classes through the end of the year.”
The summer months allowed school officials the space to gain perspective and gather information on the unprecedented situation. “We started figuring it out,” Nemitz said.
“The reopening of school has been successful — knock on wood,” he added.
Edward Bridges, Ph.D., WVSOM’s vice president for administration and external relations, said many of his conversations with co-workers lately have included discussions of what the school’s “new normal” will be in the wake of the pandemic and the changes it has wrought.
“More than anything, we’re going to change how we do things,” Bridges said. “But our goals and aspirations will remain the same.”
The way technology is used will undoubtedly change.
“I wonder if I’ll ever have a face-to-face meeting again,” he said, only half-joking. “We’re living in the moment, and it’s hard to see what life will be like six months or a year from now.”
Bridges led the effort to develop WVSOM’s new strategic plan.
“The goals of the plan and the outcomes we need will go forward,” he said. “Bettering the institution is our aim. It’s about making it better for the students.”
Because the strategic plan establishes a framework for progress in broad brushstrokes, the new plan didn’t require any specific adjustments in light of Covid-19.
“I see the strategic plan as a living document,” Nemitz said. “It sets a direction for the school.”
WVSOM’s previous strategic plan, which was implemented in 2015, resulted in initiatives such as infrastructure expansions and new buildings; expanded research facilities; increased community partnerships and growth in the school’s Center for Rural and Community Health; and national award recognitions to help raise awareness of the school’s reputation, according to a media release issued upon the adoption of the 2020 strategic plan.
This new five-year plan sets forth goals and activities in five areas. Affirming that educational excellence is the institution’s primary focus, the plan also deals with research, community outreach, infrastructure and reputation.
“I’m excited about the direction the school’s going in,” Nemitz said. “We have done an incredible job of producing doctors. Now we’re looking at what other areas of development we need to focus on.”
Since its founding 48 years ago, WVSOM has been unique as a stand-alone school offering one degree — doctor of osteopathy.
“We’re really unusual in that WVSOM is a freestanding school of medicine not affiliated with a university or health science center,” Nemitz said. “Our 50th anniversary is in two years; it’s time to look at what else we can do.”
Nemitz said the intention is not necessarily a further expansion of the Lewisburg campus, but seeking ways to offer an additional degree program or programs within the health care field.
Under study are such programs as a master’s level medical education degree and a physician’s assistant program.
Bridges acknowledged the school’s quest to diversify its offerings but noted any expansion beyond current accreditation will involve a lot of preparation.
Referring to the potential master’s degree program about which Nemitz spoke, Bridges said a feasibility study is already underway, looking at curriculum requirements for the school and at the level of competition in WVSOM’s geographic region that the school likely will face. Those are among the considerations that will go into the decision to create a new graduate school and qualify it for accreditation — normally a year-long process.
“It’s just good business sense to diversify,” Bridges said, pointing out the value of increasing students’ exposure to people from different backgrounds and cultures.
Any addition of programs, however, will need to take into consideration WVSOM’s nationally recognized tradition of educating primary care physicians, a focus that runs counter to many medical schools’ concentration on producing specialists.
“We see rural care as a great niche,” Bridges said. “There’s a need for just ‘general docs.’ It’s an excellent fit for this part of the state, and it has been really successful. Students like it.”
Another component of the WVSOM system that finds favor with students is the stability of tuition costs.
Despite receiving most of its revenue from tuition and fees — with the state contributing only around 20 percent of the school’s operating costs — WVSOM has “held the line” on fees and tuition, according to Nemitz.
“WVSOM has been very good at not raising tuition,” he said, noting that this academic year’s $1,000 annual increase for incoming first year students is the exception rather than the rule.
The cost of tuition remains at the entry level for each class of students throughout their matriculation.
Currently, tuition for in-state students is around $20,000; for out-of-state students it’s in the $50,000 range.
One more feature that sets WVSOM apart from most higher education institutions is its lack of on-campus student housing. But it’s a minus that ends up being a plus, especially with the extra sanitation concerns connected to Covid-19, Nemitz said.
“It’s a positive not having dorms, especially in the Covid era,” he said.
Typically, educational institutions rely on dormitories as a revenue source, he said. And when in-person school attendance drops, as the pandemic necessitated, campus housing revenue is difficult to replace.
WVSOM’s student population is older, on average, than most graduate schools, meaning that dorms are not really in demand.
“All of our students are adults and want their own apartments,” Nemitz said. “That provides an opportunity for the community to provide housing for our students, and the community is happy to do so.”
He is optimistic about his school’s future as it copes with Covid’s challenges and moves forward into the “new normal” that Bridges mentioned.
“There’s a lot of excitement here,” Nemitz said.
