Troy Covington, 20, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving, for possessing a weapon at the facility. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.
Covington admitted that on Feb. 8, 2020, he possessed a handcrafted weapon, commonly referred to as a “shank,” while he was an inmate at the FCI Beckley. The “shank” was a 4-inch piece of plexiglass sharpened to a point on one end, with a handle made of tape on the other end. A staff member with the FCI Beckley found the shank concealed in a pair of shorts Covington was wearing. Covington admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.