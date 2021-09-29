Law enforcement in Raleigh County is on the hunt for an inmate, already convicted of fleeing, who fled his work assignment Tuesday evening.
According to Lawrence Messina, a communications director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Matthew Garth Snyder, an inmate at the Beckley Correctional Center and Jail, was supposed to be at work Tuesday evening.
However, the facility's electronic monitoring system received an alert at around 9:30 p.m. indicating that his monitoring bracelet had been cut.
The facility then called his employer and found that Snyder was not there.
Messina said the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and its Bureau of Community Corrections are currently coordinating with law enforcement to ensure Snyder's apprehension.
A wanted posted from the Beckley Correctional Center with a description of Snyder states he is is 41, has brown hair and eyes, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and is of “non-Hispanic” race and gender.
While the wanted poster states it is unknown whether he has any tattoos or scars, other media outlets have said Snyder has a number of tattoos including the words “Alpha and Omega,” on the upper back of his left arm ,“Brandy” on his left torse, “King Solomon,” on his right forearm and a tribal themed tattoo on the back of his right arm.
He is also said to have a scar on his forehead.
When asked about these descriptions, Messina said the description of the scar and tattoos are consistent with what is on file.
Other news outlets also state Snyder was last seen on the Beckley Bike Trail near the Rent-A-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive. Messina said he “does not have anything that says where he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Snyders whereabouts is asked to call the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-678 or local authorities.
Snyder has been at the Beckley Correctional Center since June 24, Messina said. He was convicted of felony fleeing from an officer in September 2020 and is serving a 1-5 years sentence.
He was also convicted of malicious assault and grand larceny committed in Marshall County, West Virginia, according to the wanted poster.
Messina said the Beckley Correctional Center is a work-release facility where inmates at these facilities have jobs in communities and are allowed to come and go to work.
The Beckley Correctional Center is overseen by the Bureau of Community Corrections within the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The Bureau of Community Corrections also oversees the Parkersburg Correctional Center and the Charleston Correctional Center which also have work-release programs.