Charleston – Sunday, the agenda posted online for the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority said that lawmakers would be discussing recent deaths at regional jails.
Monday, during interim legislative meetings, lawmakers removed that agenda item.
During the meeting, Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, the committee chair, said that state officials at the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety had said they were "not in a position to answer those questions as there are ongoing investigations."
That message was relayed from their legal counsel to the committee, he said, in a brief interview following the meeting.
The Exponent Telegram reported earlier this month that among 10 regional jails in West Virginia, 11 inmates were found dead in 2018. In just the first half of 2019, nine more had been found dead.
It also reported that Zack Dyer, a defense attorney in Clarksburg, said that due to overcrowding, some inmates have been sleeping on floors and denied pillows and prescription medication.
Clements said he hadn't heard those allegations from state officials but would be willing to look into them if they were reported to him.
Lawmakers spent most of the meeting, instead, talking about accomplishments at regional jails, including recent pay raises for correctional officers, a decline in inmate population, a plan to require domestic violence perpetrators participate in batterer's intervention programs, and a pilot program offering access to substance use disorder therapy at Western Regional Jail. State officials said they hope to expand that program.
State officials also told lawmakers that Gov. Jim Justice had recently given them permission to spend money obtained from a settlement with opioid distributor McKesson on body and mail scanners, which detect drugs and other contraband.
