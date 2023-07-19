charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for a $165,000 grant to the Mercer County Public Service District for improvements to its Matoaka sewer system.
The grant along with funds from the CWSRF, Mercer County Commission, and other funding programs provide $4.2 million for the project.
The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 13 sewer and water projects, including:
Town of Athens in Mercer County:
- water system improvements project estimated to cost $2.5 million
Mercer County PSD:
- regional sewer system project in western Mercer County to serve approximately 76 homes estimated to cost $14.5 million
Mercer County PSD:
- extension of sewer service project in western Mercer County to serve approximately 317 homes estimated to cost $7.1 million
Mount Hope Water Association
- : water system improvements project estimated to cost $1.7 million
The council noted as of June 30 (end of fiscal year) it has approximately $83.5 million of binding commitments for approximately 72 projects estimated to cost $284.7 million that are projected to go to construction in the following 12 months.
