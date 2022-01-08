The official candidate filing period for the 2022 Primary election will begin on January 10 and end on January 29.
Candidates seeking to run for public office are required to file a certificate of announcement and pay the filing fee in the office of the county clerk.
The County Clerk’s Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9 am. to noon.
All filing done by mail must be received with the filing fee and postmarked on or before Jan, 29, 2022. If yoy have questions, call the county clerk at 304-466-7104
Local offices on the ballot:
County Commissioner (Greenbrier District)
County Clerk
Circuit Cerk
Board of Education - 3 seats
Board of Education - 1 unexpired term
Conservation District Supervisor
County Republican Executive Committee Members (2 males and 2 females from each magisterial district)
District Executive Committee Members
Republican and Democratic
(1st Congressional, 10th Senatorial, 40th House of Delegates and 41st House of Delegates Committee Districts)