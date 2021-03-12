Indy on remote learning; Woodrow students concerned about spacing

Independence High School was placed on remote learning until March 23, after Raleigh County Health Department issued more than 100 quarantine notices to students and school staff, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price reported Friday.
Price said Independence High athletic events are also on hold and will resume March 23.
At Woodrow Wilson High School on Friday, Price added, an undisclosed number of students were ordered into quarantine by Raleigh Health Department for 14 days due to possible Covid exposure. Price said he could verify that there had been at least one positive Covid case at Woodrow Wilson on Friday. He did not yet know if there were more cases and did not know the number of quarantined students Friday morning.
Students reported that a freshman girls' gym class on Friday was placed into quarantine until March 25 due to a positive case of Covid, but neither Price nor Woodrow Wilson High Principal Rocky Powell confirmed the number of students who were quarantined or the classroom.
Students have told The Register-Herald that it is impossible for them to keep six feet apart in classrooms and the hallways since Gov. Jim Justice ordered schools to begin operating on a five-day school week of in-class instruction. Prior to March 1, Raleigh Schools operated on a "blended" model of dividing students into two groups. Each group had two days at school and three days of remote learning.
Price confirmed reports from Woodrow Wilson students that it is impossible to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current recommendation that students keep six feet of distance between them inside every classroom when there is double the number of students. The superintendent said most classrooms are 750 square feet.
"Now that we're back five days a week, it makes it a little tougher," confirmed Powell. "Not saying we can't get it done, but it's a little tougher."
Although CDC was still recommending six feet in classrooms on Friday, the World Health Organization is permitting three feet of distance for in-person learning. Education department officials in a number of states, including West Virginia, adopted the WHO rule when bringing students back to class five days a week.
A 2020 study in the journal The Lancet found that, across 16 countries, social distancing of at least 3.3 feet led to significantly lower transmission rates, but it did not compare three feet to six feet.
The 6-foot distancing guideline has been a rule of thumb since the 1800s, in the earliest studies of infection spray in sneezes and coughs, according to EducationWeek.
A massive research analysis released this summer by Lydia Bourouiba, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Fluid Dynamics of Disease Transmission Laboratory, and her colleagues called both 3-foot and 6-foot rules “outdated,” and found the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 was based not on simple distance, but whether people were in a generally crowded area, a well- or poorly ventilated space, whether they were wearing masks, and whether they were speaking softly or loudly, EducationWeek reported.
Powell said Woodrow Wilson High students are required to wear masks.
Powell said Woodrow Wilson students use specified sets of stairs when going upstairs or to a lower floor and that hallways have been cordoned off with rope to encourage social distancing.
"We try to keep everything social distanced," he said. "We're trying to do what's best for our students and when (the health department) quarantines them, it's because we do not want this infection to grow any more than what it is."
Independence High Boys Basketball Head Coach Mike Green said he supports the return to school full-time and the efforts of school administrators to protect students and staff. He suggested an uneven application of social distancing guidelines is playing into the need for quarantine.
"When the decision was made to bring everyone back five days a week, the decision was made to use the latest (state recommendations) for three feet as the measure for social distancing, but once a positive case was identified, they used the six feet for contact tracing, which basically quarantined the majority of the school and then led to the subsequent decision to put the school on full remote, which suspended all school activities.
"My concern is with these guidelines, I do not have a lot of optimism that we will get through this season with these types of restrictions."
Sports events across the region have been postponed due to Covid quarantines. Nicholas County High School, Oak Hill High School, Meadow Bridge High School, and Greater Beckley Christian School have postponed competitions over the past week.
"I know the pandemic is real, and if we quarantine the positive cases and follow the CDC guidelines regarding quarantining those exposed, I think we can finish out the year with little or no more harm to our youth, or we could return the high schools to blended learning to ensure the kids are able to properly social distance to the six feet they are using for contact tracing," suggested Green. "Once again, our youth are being punished and penalized.
"Our team has been very diligent in following the guidelines and, as of today, we have zero positive cases, but our team has been shut down due to contact tracing."
Both Price and Powell said they are concerned that the community is relaxing standards about mask use and social distancing, as businesses have started to reopen.
Price reminded parents and students that Raleigh County is still in the middle of a pandemic. He urged them not to grow too lax.
"Teachers and administrators try to be very stringent about kids wearing masks," Powell added. "Kids are kids.
"With the way things are starting to open back up, I think people are starting to get relaxed again.
"That's what worries us, as administrators, that people are starting to relax.
"I'm seeing people out in the community not wearing their masks."
Price likened the fight against Covid to a marathon. He said that schools and communities are in the 20th lap and nearing the finish. They must not give up on masks, hand washing and keeping social distance until the novel coronavirus is defeated.
"Stay the course of the marathon," he urged. "We're tired in the last miles.
"It's a marathon. We've got to stay the course, and we'll get through it."
Price reminded parents and students that Raleigh Health Department, not a school administrator, orders quarantines once a student or school employee has tested positive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows for seven, 10 or 14 days of quarantine with a negative test. The local health department has chosen to follow the 14-day recommendation in order to offer the best protection to the community.