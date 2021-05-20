The following indictments were returned by the May term of the Wyoming County grand jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane:
• Cody Mills, 38, Bud, grand larceny.
• Andrew T. Adkins, 24, Cyclone, entry of building other than dwelling.
• Michael L. Griggs, 45, Rock View, strangulation and two counts of domestic battery third offense.
• Christopher Huff, 41, Oceana, DUI and driving revoked third offense.
• Adam Meeks, 43, McGraws, driving revoked third offense.
• John P. Hollister, 33, Lynco, two counts of attempt to commit a felony, obstruction, two counts of destruction of property, and possession without a prescription.
• Nicholas Watts, 27, Cyclone, fleeing with reckless disregard, driving suspended third offense, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, failure to stop, and improper registration.
• Kenna D. Smith, 45, Pineville, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, driving revoked, first degree arson, and domestic battery.
• David D. Lane, 38, Brenton, receiving stolen property, DUI second offense, and driving revoked.
• Danny Hicks Jr., 30, Kopperston, burglary and transfer of stolen property.
• Michael Hicks, 25, Brenton, transfer of stolen property.
• Dawson Nibert, 21, Oak Hill, DUI causing death.
• Adam Graybeal, 39, Pineville, driving revoked third offense.
• Tabitha Mullens, 42, Brenton, harboring a fugitive.
• Timothy Blankenship, 24, Brenton, domestic assault, two counts of violating a DVP, and burglary.
• Oakley J. Bailey, 41, Pineville, two counts of domestic battery third offense.
• Christopher Muncy, 42, Kimball, destruction of property.
• Randall Ackelson Jr., 38, Matheny, domestic battery third offense, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.
• Jesse Lee Church, 47, North Spring, DUI third offense, fleeing DUI, fleeing on foot, driving revoked, and domestic battery.
• Terry Shrewsbury, 63, Bud, driving revoked third offense and possession without a prescription.
• Melinda G. Hall, 42, Pineville, grand larceny and DUI.
• Andrew T. Adkins, 23, Cyclone, burglary, receiving stolen property, and destruction of property.
• Natosha Belcher, 34, Oceana, entering without breaking.
• Thomas E. Fleenor Jr., 50, Oceana, domestic battery third offense.
• Tonya Correll, 38, Brenton, burglary, entering without breaking into auto, and petit larceny.
• Nathaniel Santiago, 24, Pikeville, Md., three counts of possession with intent to deliver, fleeing with reckless disregard, fleeing on foot, driving suspended, speeding, destruction of property, nighttime burglary, malicious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and unlawful restraint.
• Eric Wright, 28, Gwynn Oak, Md., possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing.
• John P. Cardwell, 45, Stephenson, harboring a fugitive.
• Samantha Ogle, 41, Pineville, five counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Nathaniel Keiling, 40, Corinne, 11 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, 10 counts of first degree sexual assault, and 11 counts of incest.
• Francis Keiling, 74, Corinne, 27 counts of sexual abuse by a guardian, 27 counts of first degree sexual assault, and 27 counts of incest.
• Terry McKinney, 35, Mullens, strangulation and domestic battery third offense.
• Shannon Shrewsbury, 42, Bud, grand larceny, burglary, and petit larceny.
• William Lytle, 30, Mario, N.C., possession with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, and driving revoked.
• Norman R. Farthing, 57, Beaver, grand larceny.