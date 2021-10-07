The following indictments were returned by the October term grand jury, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop:
• Billy Joe Blankenship, 41, Clear Fork, child neglect with risk of injury.
• Kaellen A. Blankenship, 34, Clear Fork, child neglect with risk of injury.
• Bobby G. Acord Jr., 51, Clear Fork, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Heber Dewayne Short, 50, Pineville, possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl/precursor, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and maintaining a drug dwelling.
• Dawton Mullins, 19, Brenton, receiving stolen property, destruction of property, and domestic battery third offense.
• Alexandria N. Schmidt, 27, Beckley, 12 counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Joe Fuston, 75, Pineville, five counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
• Andrew W. Trent, 34, Pineville, four counts of burglary, grand larceny, two counts of destruction of property, and petit larceny.
• Bridget Cozort, 31, Glen Fork, first degree arson and two counts of attempted murder.
Arraignments will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 8.