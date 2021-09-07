Independence High School students will continue their studies via remote learning until Monday, Sept. 13, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Tuesday.
Independence High was one of five district schools that administrators were forced to close on Thursday due to a high number of Covid cases and a large number of student quarantines. All of the schools were initially set to return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Price said in a recorded call to parents on Tuesday afternoon that students at four of the schools — Liberty High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School — are to return to school as planned on Sept. 8.
Independence High students will remain on remote learning until Monday, Sept. 13, Price said.