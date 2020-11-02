LEWISBURG — While many sectors of the local economy have been stifled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the volume of building permits in this Greenbrier County city is edging upward.
Lewisburg zoning officer Marsha Cunningham said most of the permits are for remodeling work. She speculated that the increase in permits is driven in large part by people being at home more and seeing the potential for home improvement projects, whether it’s remodeling a dated kitchen or adding on a new bedroom or den.
Even with City Hall’s doors locked, as they have been since pandemic concerns forced shutdowns in the early spring, Cunningham said permits are rolling in at a steady clip of two or three a day, with totals running as high as 60 or 70 per month.
September’s total was 54, comparing favorably with last September’s 48. In October 2019, 64 permits were issued; 42 permits had already been issued as of the midpoint of October 2020, with no signs of slowing down, Cunningham said.
As with other City Hall offices, planning and zoning business can usually be transacted over the telephone, via the dropbox or by electronic means, she pointed out.
Cunningham is also involved in land use planning for the long term in Lewisburg.
Working with WVU Law School personnel, she and other city officials are setting up parameters for so-called planned unit developments in which uses associated with varying zoning designations — such as residences, offices and shops — are mixed in a single development or neighborhood, rather than being segregated apart from one another.
Cunningham said although the city has not yet received an application for such a development, it appears to be the wave of the future.
“We’re trying to get it worked out now, so we already will have some regulations in place when someone wants to start a planned unit development here,” she said. “We’re working on Lewisburg’s future.”
