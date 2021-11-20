While it's long been known for its coal production, southern West Virginia is making a name for itself in a new industry.
Outdoor recreation was touted as the future of the New River Gorge region at an economic summit Thursday at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
The New River Gorge region includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summer and Nicholas counties.
Community leaders at the city, county and state level all said they were encouraged by what they heard Thursday despite also hearing about challenges that the region faces.
In addition to the outdoor industry, conversations involving remote work, degrees and training at community colleges and uses for incoming federal dollars were among other major takeaways from attendees.
Adam Stephens, general manager of the Arrowhead Bike Farm & Campground in Fayetteville, said he was pleasantly surprised to see more emphasis being put on the outdoor industry and its wide-reaching impacts.
“The reality of what my industry does ... we may not have the billion-dollar sales of the coal and natural gas industry, but we’re a very foundational piece of that quality of life which is a big, big factor of what we’re trying to do and who we’re trying to attract to the state,” he said.
Stephens said Arrowhead Bike Farm, which sits on a trailhead of the New River Gorge National River's Arrowhead Trail system, has been significantly impacted by the national park designation given to the New River Gorge, which has spurred much of these talks around outdoor recreation.
“Now going through a whole season with this I can say that I have seen a huge boost to the people that we see coming to this area,” he said. “Very specifically they’re saying, ‘I came here because of the name and then I saw you had bikes.’ That has bubbled up through a lot of conversations and there is no doubt that the designation has piqued people's interests and making them take several-hours side treks to their journeys to come see us.”
Although several business are already in place to accommodate these outdoor adventure seekers, Stephens said a lot needs to be done to continue to grow the industry.
One thing currently impeding their growth is infrastructure, he said.
“We’re at max capacity without investing a whole bunch more money into big systems to treat water and sewage,” Stephens said. “We are also bogged down here at the farm from losing internet all the time and not being able to do meetings and other things properly.”
He added that he hopes federal funding discussed at the summit can be used to address these issues, which are in no way unique to Arrowhead Bike Farm.
Stephens said another interesting takeaway from the meeting was hearing that West Virginia, specifically the New River Gorge region, has just as many, if not more, outdoor amenities as other states.
He said a more cohesive plan for the trails systems in West Virginia, including maps and trail markers, could help grow the industry and attract more tourists as well as entice some to relocate.
He added that quality of life is now a major factor being taken into consideration by people when deciding where to live and work and anything in the outdoor industry is a major part of that.
“I’m just excited really for the future of the outdoor industry,” Stephens said.
•••
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he left Thursday’s economic summit feeling proud and full of hope for the future of Beckley and the New River Gorge region.
While he said there is no way to “sugar coat” the issues faced by the region and the state, which include low workforce participation, population loss and drug abuse, Rappold said he’s confident in the plans already in place or in the works to address these concerns.
One major factor impacting workforce participation is education, according to an economic outlook presentation by John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University.
His data showed that West Virginia is last among all 50 states in terms of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Rappold said the city has a strong partnership with WVU Institute of Technology as well as New River Community and Technical College. Through that partnership, Rappold said he is working to ensure that the degrees and training offered at these technical colleges match up with job opportunities offered in and around the city.
During a recent water infrastructure hearing held by a U.S. Senate committee in Beckley, Rappold said he heard about the dire need for rural water systems in everything from stormwater, freshwater, sanitary to sewer.
As a result, he has been in talks with New River CTC regarding programs they can offer to train operators and technicians for these needed water systems that will hopefully be built using federal dollars recently made available to the area.
“That’s right in the wheelhouse of New River CTC ... and it pretty well guarantees that once a student graduates on Sunday they go to work on Monday,” he said.
Rappold said he’s also aware of all the opportunities available in the outdoor industry, and while Beckley isn’t quite ready to fully capitalize on those opportunities just yet, he hopes it will be in the near future.
He pointed to a proposed $8 million welcome center and a city park planned for the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge, which will be built using federal funds. Rappold said he is expecting to hear by the beginning of January if the city will be receiving those funds.
Also, Rappold said, the city has recently hired employees to work on the surrounding trail system and plans to hire a downtown development officer to serve as a liaison for business looking to relocate to the area.
He said positions like these help the city be more proactive instead of reactive when it comes to economic development.
•••
In terms of bringing jobs to the area, one area of investment that was talked about during the summit is the opportunities made available through remote working.
Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and the city are already working on a way to attract these types of workers.
Rotellini said the chamber intends to begin its remote working recruitment effort with the city at the end of the year and has set a goal to attract 10 remote workers to the city by the end of 2022.
“We are losing population every day, and the remote worker addresses that issue in a small way,” she said. “When a remote worker comes here, they come with their job, they bring their talent, they add to the tax base, they create consumer spending – so that’s one area that we’re really excited about because West Virginia is kind of the best kept secret ... and we’re excited to be taking advantage of that opportunity.”
While there’s work being done to attract people to the area, there was also talk about the barriers that prevent businesses and employers from coming to the area. Rotellini said she was pleased that the topic of child care was brought up.
“At the chamber we are constantly dealing with some of the barriers to employment, and one of the top five barriers to employment is child care,” she said.
During the summit, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Director Jina Belcher said she was aware of at least two companies that were deterred from the area due to lack of child care options.
Rotellini said the chamber is collaborating with the NRGRDA on collecting data to identify areas of improvement for child care. She said one area that has already been identified is a shortage of facilities offering child care.
“We have some issues that we need to address, and I was pleased to hear about how we could collaborate as a community to work on that issue,” she said.
Rotellini said the chamber also has a great working relationship with local colleges, which she views as a key part in addressing workforce shortage in certain areas.
“If we come and we say to them that training is needed in the hospitality area, they’re able to put together programs to address those needs,” she said. “It’s very important that the community recognizes the importance of our community college as well as our universities because they are certainly the ones addressing the workforce training issues that we have.”
•••
West Virginia House Del. Austin Haynes, R-Fayette, said he hopes to see more West Virginians pursuing a higher education now that two-year community and technical colleges are free to qualifying individuals through legislation passed and signed into law in 2019.
Haynes encourages high school graduates as well as adults who never pursued higher education to take advantage of degree and training opportunities offered at community colleges. He said that will help address workforce participation.
“We have to really put a focus on our two-year trade schools because we have so many businesses looking for people to hire for these positions and they can’t find them,” he said.
A new industry mentioned at the summit which had everyone talking was rare earth elements, which Deskins said can be found in coal waste and is used in everyday electronics.
“West Virginia being a coal state, we have a lot of coal waste especially in southern West Virginia ... if we really capitalize on that, we could see some of that manufactured right here in West Virginia,” Haynes said. “It’s a little early to speculate on it, but I think in the near future we’ll see some type of legislation dealing with the rare earth elements.”
Haynes said another area of focus for the Legislature for its upcoming regular session in January is billions of federal dollars made available to southern West Virginia and other communities across the country as part of the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization established by President Joe Biden in January.
He said this funding can be used to address all the issues in Deskins' presentation and more.
Haynes said he is part of the House workgroup tasked with coming up with legislation on how to best use those funds for southern West Virginia. He said those plans are being developed though input from the community, which has taken place at workshops throughout the area.
“Once we really know what the needs are and what the wants are from these communities, I think we’ll compile all the information and go from there as far as priorities for the funding,” Haynes said. “The plan is to have some recommended legislation for the regular session that starts in January.”