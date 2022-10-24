Like a spider web – sticky, ever spreading, ever changing, and ever ready to snag any prey, the drug problem in Wyoming County has not gone away. However, the problem has significantly changed.
With opioid-based prescription painkillers much more difficult to obtain, the favored illegal substances now include heroin, methamphetamines, and fentanyl.
Despite the strict regulations, in 2021, nearly 32 percent of county residents had a prescription for a controlled substance, according to the West Virginia Controlled Substance Monitoring Program.
Of those prescriptions, 17.4 percent were opioids.
Statewide, during the same time period, 23 percent had a prescription for a controlled substance, with 14.5 percent of those for opioids.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Heroin, a highly addictive and rapidly-acting opioid, is processed from morphine.
Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, is a stimulant.
For the most part, meth is now produced outside the United States, according to officials. Clandestine laboratory operators in the United States still produce and distribute meth, but on a smaller scale, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Meth is no longer being “cooked” in the area, explained Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
“It's no longer homegrown. They can't get the ingredients.
“What we're seeing now comes from Akron or Detroit into Huntington, then there are distributors here,” the sheriff said.
Local meth production changed with the “Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.” The law mandates retailers of non-prescription products containing pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, or phenylpropanolamine – used to “cook” meth – must be placed behind the counter or in a locked cabinet. Consumers must show identification and sign a logbook for each purchase.
Several years ago during a public meeting concerning drug activity in the county, community leaders were warned by federal drug enforcement officials that prescription drug abuse would eventually lead to an increase in heroin and meth, which are much cheaper and now, due to the crackdown on opioid prescriptions, are much easier to obtain.
As a result, not only has the type of drug being abused changed, but the symptoms of drug abuse have changed as well, Ellison said.
Addiction to heroin or methamphetamines is not as easy to hide as addiction to prescription painkillers, Ellison said.
On average, prescription painkillers caused excessive sleepiness. As a result, those abusing the drugs were quiet and slept for hours at a time.
“(Addiction to heroin or meth) is much harder to hide. People doing the oxys could go under the radar. It was harder to tell,” the sheriff explained.
“Meth changes your actions, your lifestyle. They're like a cat on a hot tin roof. They lose weight. They have sores and are always picking at their skin.
“With heroin, they lose their teeth.”
Those who abuse heroin, methamphetamines, and fentanyl are no longer welcome in the homes of family and friends.
“Nobody can handle them,” Ellison noted. “They become violent, unpredictable, hallucinate, and paranoid.
“You can't talk to them; it's like talking to a wall. A lot of the time, they don't even know where they're at.
“So, the family kicks them out.”
That adds to the homeless population.
Because heroin and meth are cheaper, there is also little money to be made from selling the substances as was the case with such prescription drugs as Oxycontin and other opioid painkillers in pill form.
Those could bring $50 to $60 a pill, maybe more.
In years past, county law enforcement arrested people of all ages, from teens to an 86-year-old, because the amount of money to be made was a factor in selling the prescription pills, Ellison noted.
“We made some big arrests in years past,” he said.
Deputies found $700,000 in cash in a home safe during an arrest several years ago.
Today, however, if someone is selling heroin or meth, it usually only nets enough money to pay for their own habit, the sheriff explained.
Additionally, drug abuse is no longer considered so much a crime as a disease, identified as substance use disorder.
Substance use disorder is the uncontrolled use of a substance despite the harmful consequences, such as the inability to function in day-to-day life as well as the detrimental impact on mental and physical health.
“We do make arrests for possession of illegal drugs,” Ellison said.
While controversial, the Wyoming County Health Department's Harm Reduction Program is still ongoing and designed to reduce the spread of diseases associated with injected drug use and sexual transmissions – such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.
The number of cases continues to increase, according to officials.
The program is also designed to increase the number of those with substance use disorder entering a recovery program.
Addressing a serious threat to public health, the program is more limited now due to a lack of funding, according to officials.
The program was initiated in 2017 with grant funding which provided testing for the diseases along with treatments, hepatitis vaccines, family planning services and long-acting contraceptives in an effort to prevent newborn substance withdrawal, naloxone (a medication that reverses opioid overdose) distribution and training, education programs and referrals to recovery programs in addition to education in disease prevention, treatments, and intervention.
Most of the services are still available with the exception of the needle exchange program.
The mobile office has stops in Allen Junction and Oceana every other Friday.
During the stops, the Health Department staff provides information on recovery and treatment programs as well as the safe cleaning of needles, provides Narcan (a prescription medicine used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose), in addition to vaccines, referrals, education materials, hygiene packets, and dry foods.
Representatives of Southern Highlands Mental Health Centers and One Voice also talk with those visiting the mobile office about recovery options and counseling.
In the winter months, coats, gloves, toboggans and hot chocolate are also provided to those visiting the mobile clinic.
