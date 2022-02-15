Interstate 64 eastbound near the White Sulphur Springs exit, closed by a wreck involving a hazardous material spill early Sunday afternoon, will likely reopen Wednesday.
The accident originally occurred around 12:15 p.m. Sunday when a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials went off the road and over the embankment. A passenger car ended up against the guardrail. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Traffic on Tuesday was still being routed using U.S. 60, according to Jennifer Dooley, public relations director for the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Pumps used to remove the food grade hydraulic acid have moved 200 gallons through Tuesday, Dooley said. The pumps will continue running through the night.
The White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Police Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS, Lewisburg Fire Department and West Virginia Division of Highways responded to the accident.