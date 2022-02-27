Gov. Jim Justice is seeking an update on Virgin Hyperloop’s future plans for development in West Virginia, as the transportation technology company recently announced layoffs and a change in business strategy.
That shift has created some questions as to the future of a proposed hyperloop certification center in the state.
Business industry reports state Virgin Hyperloop last week laid off 100 of its employees, representing half of its staff. Additionally, the company plans to switch its focus from passenger transportation to cargo carriage.
Virgin Hyperloop announced in 2020 it would build a hyperloop certification center on 800 acres of land located in Tucker and Grant counties in West Virginia, with a projected opening in about five years.
Hyperloop technology has the potential of moving both people and cargo through vacuum tubes across the nation at speeds of more than 600 mph, according to information on the company’s website.
West Virginia University and other colleges and universities have been collaborating with Virgin Hyperloop on construction of the facility.
During his regular online briefing with state media Wednesday, Justice was asked about the future of Virgin Hyperloop in the Mountain State. Justice said he needed more information on the company’s plans and planned to speak with WVU officials about the project.
But Justice – himself an owner of many companies – expressed optimism that Virgin Hyperloop wasn’t done with work in West Virginia.
He explained in business you “have ebb and flow all along,” and that West Virginia officials worked hard to bring the Virgin Hyperloop facility to the state.