The Huse Memorial Park Commission will hold its 10th annual Memorial Day Candlelight Vigil on Sunday, May 30, at 8 p.m. at the Huse Memorial Park & Mausoleum at 124 Park Drive, Fayetteville.
The evening will begin as music fills the air by Zayne Anderson and the Fresh Fountain Praise Team. The Boy Scouts of America, led by Michael LeChalk, will stand at attention awaiting the Presentation of Colors. This year’s vigil will be based on the topic “Joining Hearts for America” given by speaker U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. James F. Akers. After this Memorial Day devotion, Pastor Danny Goins will begin the candlelight presentation.
Bring a chair, a mask and a friend, meeting for “Joining Hearts for America” within the community.