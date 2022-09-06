Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.
According to court records, Hershey admitted to lying on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473. Hershey certified that she was the purchaser of a firearm when Hershey knew she was buying it for someone else.
Hershey further admitted to stating on the forms that she was the actual purchaser when she was not while buying firearms at Huntington pawn shops on three other occasions in 2020.
