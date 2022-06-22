Two Huntington residents were sentenced to prison on Tuesday for federal drug crimes.
Erica Antoinette Kirker, 35, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison. That sentence is to be followed by five years of supervised release.
Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, was sentenced to two years of prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.
According to court documents and to statements made in court, on April 5, 2021, Kirker possessed approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 grams of fentanyl and over $84,000 in cash at her Third Avenue residence.
Kirker admitted to placing the items in a vehicle and the parking the vehicle in a parking garage in downtown Huntington.
Investigators conducted a search of the vehicle on that date and seized the methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.
Kirker admitted that she intended to sell the drugs and that the currency constituted proceeds from prior drug sales.
Kirker pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Johnson admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington.
Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine.
During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers.
Johnson pleaded guilty to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.