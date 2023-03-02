Stephen Williams, mayor of Huntington, is considering a run for governor of West Virginia. On Tuesday, he was the guest of the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club.

Williams is meeting with groups around the state as he considers a run for statewide office.

In his talk with the Greenbrier group, he highlighted his accomplishments during 10 years as Huntington’s mayor.

According to a press release from the women’s group, Huntington went from "a broken budget in 2012 to a $20 million dollar surplus.”

Other accomplishments Williams claimed were programs to address homelessness and the opioid crisis.

The club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Stone Church Fellowship Hall.

Contact the club at greenbrierdemwomen@gmail.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video