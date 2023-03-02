Stephen Williams, mayor of Huntington, is considering a run for governor of West Virginia. On Tuesday, he was the guest of the Greenbrier County Democratic Women’s Club.
Williams is meeting with groups around the state as he considers a run for statewide office.
In his talk with the Greenbrier group, he highlighted his accomplishments during 10 years as Huntington’s mayor.
According to a press release from the women’s group, Huntington went from "a broken budget in 2012 to a $20 million dollar surplus.”
Other accomplishments Williams claimed were programs to address homelessness and the opioid crisis.
