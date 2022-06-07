Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 55, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to three years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Spurlock sold 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl behind his North High Street residence to a confidential informant on May 11, 2021.
The suspected fentanyl field-tested positive and was ultimately confirmed as fentanyl by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory.
Spurlock admitted to law enforcement officers that he had sold significant amounts of methamphetamine and heroin over an approximate one-year period.