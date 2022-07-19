Jonathan Lee Sturkey, 37, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, on Dec. 30, 2021, law enforcement officers observed the driver and passenger of a vehicle at the Third Avenue Speedway smoking marijuana. When Sturkey, the passenger, was asked to step out of the vehicle, he admitted to the officers that he had a firearm. Officers found a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .38-caliber revolver in Sturkey’s left coat pocket.
Sturkey had a felony conviction for the distribution of a quantity of cocaine base in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on May 23, 2011. Felons are prohibited from possessing firearms.
