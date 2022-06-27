A Huntington man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for receipt of child pornography.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Curtis Ray Pelfrey Jr., 36, admitted that he used eDonkey, an online file sharing program, from November 2018 to December 2019 to download and share videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Pelfrey further admitted that on Oct. 7, 2019, he used his computer to receive videos containing child pornography. Pelfrey admitted that 24 videos and five images he possessed on his computer depicted minors engages in sexually explicit conduct. Several of the images and videos have been identified as depicting known children.
Pelfrey admitted that he engaged in this sort of activity since 2014.