A Huntington man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on Norway Avenue in Huntington as part of a shooting investigation on July 7. Officers observed a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting and subsequently performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jabar Markeith Sellers, 32, and a firearm was found in plain view in the driver’s door panel.
Sellers was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of felony convictions in Franklin County, Ohio, for aggravated assault in June 2011 and possession of heroin in November 2016.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.